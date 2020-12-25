Get Festive-ready With These Mesmerizing Glitter Hairstyles

The holiday celebrations have already started. We all deserve to end these difficult times with a little fun. And what better way to show off our festive spirits than through our looks and acts of kindness? If you’ve decided on your glam look, it’s time to choose an appropriate hairstyle. Glitter hairstyles are all the rage right now and a perfect choice to welcome the New Year. Take a flip through our list to find out all the gorgeous ways you can make your strands sparkle!

Photo By @georgieeisdell/Instagram

The easiest way to create glitter hairstyles is with glitter hair gels. You can buy it or DIY these products by mixing a clear hair gel with colorful glitter. Apply it to the front strands of your hair to recreate this glamorous look.