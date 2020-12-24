how to wear pantone 2021 colors of the year in your outfits

Pantone has made a surprising decision, choosing two gorgeous colors that will mark the upcoming year. This gives us a lot more room to experiment with trending color combos in 2021. Ultimate gray and illuminating are both captivating colors with strong symbolism. And you can wear these hues separately and together. If you’re wondering how to wear Pantone 2021 Colors of the Year, we have all the inspo you need. Keep scrolling for some gorgeous outfit ideas that you can replicate.

Photo By @figtny/Instagram

Loungewear has been a huge part of our lives ever since the start of the pandemic so why not choose a trendy color for it? This gray set is super chic and relaxed, making it perfect for a casual walk around the city.