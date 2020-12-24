get ready for the festive season with disco makeup

There’s no denying that everyone wants to look their best for the holidays. There weren’t many special occasions to attend this year, so it’s natural to go all out for the festive season. And what better way to step up your glam game than with disco makeup? Vibrant hues, glitter, and statement lips will easily show off your festive spirit. Although this trend was born in the 70s, it has been on and off the spotlight ever since. We gathered some pretty disco makeup looks for you to transform into a party queen. Scroll down to get inspired.

Photo By @isabelle.de.vries/Instagram

Contrasting hues on the eyes and lips is a classic disco makeup choice. A modern way to pull off this glam is to choose shades and lipstick in a matte finish for a more wearable look.