When talking about trendy jewelry, it is hard not to mention silver in the conversation. This type of jewelry has been with us since ancient times, and it is not showing any signs of leaving us soon. From ancient Egyptian times, silver has been used for various purposes that include fashion. Today, silver still plays a very important role in society, and it is no coincidence that it is still the number one jewelry choice among a lot of people.

Therefore, in case you are planning to add designer silver jewelry to your existing collection, then it is important to ensure that you purchase a piece that is versatile in a way that it blends with most of what you wear regularly. This article will review some of the trends that will remain elegant and fashionable for a long time.

Silver With White Pearls

Pearls are some of the most precious stones that can be perfectly blended with silver. The combination of these two materials brings about timeless and relaxed elegance. Silver and pearl tend to reflect off one another to produce an upscale and polished look that will ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Another great factor about this combination is that it is versatile, and can be worn on any occasion. Whether you are attending an official meeting or going on a beach vacation, you can always count on silver and white pearls. This type of jewelry can also complement any type of outfit you are wearing. When it comes to versatility, it is hard to find any other jewelry combination that beats silver with white pearls.

Silver Wedding Rings

When it comes to selecting wedding rings, it is normally a hard choice among a lot of couples whether to go with silver or gold. However, the popularity of silver and gold are evenly matched in terms of choosing wedding rings.

However, in case you are looking for a modern choice, then silver is the way to go. Gold, on the other hand, has been the traditional choice over the past generations among women and men. Regardless of your skin tone, silver will always look fun and fresh, which makes it a popular choice for wedding rings. With silver, you can rest assured that you will end up with a piece of jewelry that will rock the fashion world for a very long time.

Silver Bracelets

If you are looking to add bracelets to your jewelry collection, then you should also consider trying out the silver bracelets. Silver bracelets are versatile and you can opt to go with the thin and simple ones or the bulky and chunky ones. The choice is entirely yours.

Since it is easier to carve silver into any shape you like, you can rest assured that you will find any type of silver bracelet that will perfectly blend with the rest of your wardrobe. These bracelets come with a perfect blend of simplicity, and elegance to ensure that you stand out from the crowd no matter the occasion.

Conclusion

As already mentioned, silver is one of the jewelry options that have been with us for a very long time, and it still maintains its status as one of the most reliable pieces of jewelry anyone can buy. This means that if you want to stand out with silver jewelry, then you should do some homework before settling on one that perfectly blends with the rest of your wardrobe.

It is, therefore, important to ensure that you acquire silver jewelry that is blended with other materials to make it unique and exciting. For instance, instead of purchasing an all-silver necklace, you can opt for one that has a charm or heart at the end of the necklace. Such small differences will go a long way in showing your sense of fashion and also help you to stand out from the masses.