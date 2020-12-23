Brighten Up Your Life With These Pantone 2021-Inspired Illuminating Hair Colors

Each year, Pantone chooses a color that perfectly captures the spirit of the times we live in. For 2021, the Color Institute has chosen Illuminating, and we couldn’t be more impressed! You can easily incorporate this gorgeous yellow hue into your style as a symbol of hope for a better 2021. Your hair is a great way to hop on this bright trend. After all, who wouldn’t want to brighten up their life with illuminating hair colors? If you’re having doubts, take a look at our list to get inspired!

Photo By @haileymahonehair/Instagram

Illuminating hair colors are a great choice for blondes who want to try something new. Choose a stunning balayage to refresh your look and make it that more exciting. This color will stay beautiful for months without salon visits.