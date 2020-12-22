How to Wear Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year – Ultimate Gray Makeup Looks

The prognosticators at Pantone surprised us with two defining colors for 2021 – Ultimate gray and Illuminating. This unusual color choice symbolizes the darkness of the past period and the bright future that follows. While we all love the story behind the bright yellow shade, darker hues are a more appropriate representation of the challenges we’ve all been dealing with since the corona outbreak. But when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, right? If you want to take your glam game to a whole new level, we are here to inspire you to create the prettiest ultimate gray makeup looks. Take a look at our list and get creative!

Show off your inner diva with shimmery ultimate gray makeup. Recreate this dramatic smoky effect on your eyes for a seductive gaze. Finish off with a statement lip for a fierce look.