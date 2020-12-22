how to wear pantone’s 2021 color of the year - illuminating makeup looks

Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year took the world by storm. This illuminating color marks the bright start of the next year and our hopes for better times. You can display it in your outfits, nail art, home decor, and of course, makeup looks! There are many gorgeous ways to rock illuminating makeup, and we sourced some of the best ideas to get you inspired. Discover how to spice up your look with bright yellow tones.

Photo By @kseyonce/Instagram

For the bold ladies who aren’t afraid to shine bright, iridescent illuminating makeup is a perfect choice. Paint your lids in this shade and draw cat wings for a dramatic effect. Pink and yellow make a beautiful combo, so opt for subtle rosy lips.