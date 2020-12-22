Accessorizing like a pro for men – ten top tips

Some people naively believe that accessorizing is only for women. Wrong! Men can do it, too, and look like a pro if done right. Continue reading for our ten top tips on how to do just that.

Bags

Filling your pockets with all and sundry will not do you any favors. It will look unappealing as well as potentially misshaping your pockets. Why not choose to take a bag with you? In years gone by, this might have been seen as a feminine action to take. However, now, many men embrace the ‘man bag’. The type of bag you choose will depend entirely on the occasion. For work, a leather satchel or over the shoulder bag, such as a record bag style, can look both professional and fashionable.

Jewelry

Simplistic is best when it comes to jewelry unless you prefer to go for an over-the-top look, like Kanye West. A simple silver bracelet can look striking. Although many associate chunky pieces with men, there is no need to restrict yourself. If you fancy something a bit more intricate, go for it. Not only will it help you to stand out from the crowd somewhat, but it can also be seen as trendsetting.

Hat

In days gone by, a man without a hat would be deemed rude and avoided. However, times change and hat wearing decreased in popularity. Now, a resurgence seems to be occurring with a wide variety of hats available for a whole host of occasions. One of the most popular hats on the market is the newsboy cap, which has an air of quirkiness. Made with a range of fabrics, such as tweed and wool, and manufactured by some of the best in the business, these hats can be the perfect accessory without going overboard.

Watch

When it comes to choosing a watch, ordinarily you will consider one which suits every occasion. Of course, if you have a little more cash to flash, it may be that you can afford to purchase more than one, meaning that you can go for something a little more elaborate when it comes to a going out one. If you are keen to improve your physical health, a fitness tracker might be more suitable for you. Do not make the mistake of thinking that they all look like traditional sports watches as some are actually rather stylish.

Sunglasses

You just never know when the sun will appear and blind you. Ensuring you always have a pair of sunglasses on you is advisable. For those who wear glasses or contact lenses, you should look into getting a prescription pair, allowing corrected sight as well as protection from the sun.

Footwear

We often get told that interviewers look carefully at people’s shoes during interviews. Apparently, scuffed and unclean shoes show that a person lacks attention to detail when it comes to their appearance and, therefore, this could impact on the standard of their work, too. Although sneakers may be comfortable, they are not appropriate for formal occasions. Have a selection of shoes and boots, so you are able to choose a pair to go with whatever outfit you are wearing.

Umbrella

The weather can change at the drop of a hat. Therefore, we advise having an umbrella close by whenever possible. Black is the easiest color to pair with your clothing. However, do not be afraid to inject a bit of fun into your get-up by choosing something patterned or bright.

Belt

Of course, the purpose of a belt is purely functional. No one wants to fear their pants falling down. However, functional does not need to be where your belt stops. Choosing one which is aesthetically pleasing is also worthwhile. Furthermore, ensure that it is comfortable. Some buckles can rub and lead to sores.

Tie

Although these days, ties aren’t a necessity, when wearing a suit and shirt, they do complete the look. Rather than going for something simple, you could throw caution to the wind and opt for something rather more garish. Choosing something eye-catching will certainly be a conversation piece and will ensure you are memorable, which can work in your favor.

Scarf

A scarf is the perfect accessory for a cold winter’s day when you need to take the chill off your neck and lower face. However, there are other types aside from wooly ones. Thinner scarves are often used as fashion statements, paired with a simple shirt or t-shirt.