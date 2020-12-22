20 Cute Cartoon Inspired Nail Art Designs

We always love to show off the fly of our creativity and fantasy by trying to illustrate certain vibes, trends and style directions in our daily looks through creative DIY clothing pieces and beauty choices. Nail art designs are perhaps the most versatile aspect to this end, as they let anyone look unique while embracing certain motifs and trends.

If you can hardly express your love for a certain cartoon or fairytale through your hair and makeup choices, you can be sure to have a successful outcome when playing with various nail art styles. Ready to go back to your childhood and dive into the colorful and kind fairy-tales and crazy cartoons? We present 20 ultimately cute cartoon inspired nail art designs that everyone can opt for without looking weird when picturing the cartoon style in their beauty looks.



DIY cartoon nail art designs can be cool, yet tricky, as it’s really hard trying to picture all these intricate cartoon scenes and characters on the small space of the nails without making a mistake. This is one of the reasons why many fashionisers give preference to nail stickers featuring this or that cartoon character in the most flawless looks ever. You just stick them to your fingertips and enjoy the long-lasting results. However, let’s agree that doing it all on your own injects a spark of enthusiasm and uniqueness to your looks like nothing else. Simply you have to master your drawing and nail application skills and the result is definitely going to be more flawless and cooler than when playing with nail stickers. Our cartoon inspired nail designs aren’t based on stickers, but only on beautiful nail polish color blends and creativity when it comes to picturing cartoon scenes on the nails. Believe us, you can also have the same flawless outcomes, if you dedicate a bit of time on this and really do this with pleasure!