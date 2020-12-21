The Prettiest New Year Nails to Add Festive Vibes to Your Look

2020 is almost over, and that alone is a good enough reason to start celebrating! We might not have the opportunity to attend fun and crowded parties, but there’s still a way to showcase our holiday spirit. You can add some glamour to your New Year’s eve look with festive nail art. From vibrant colors to cute holiday-inspired details, we have all the inspiration you need to dress up your fingernails. Scroll down to discover some of the prettiest New Year nails that will have you rushing to the salon!

Photo By @nailpromagazine/Instagram

Transform your nails into colorful candy cones with this cute design. Apply a baby blue nail polish as a base and add curvy lines in multiple colors. Finish off with a few golden stripes to create a shiny look.