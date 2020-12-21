Throwback: MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Collection for Winter

The holiday season has us thinking about our favorite products that we’ve seen over the years. Remember 2015 when the color-addicted cosmetics brand MAC came up with another perfect antidote to the gloomy and somber atmosphere in winter? It launched the MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour collection for winter 2015 with a completely fresh formula, something standing between a matte lipstick and a melting lip gloss. Read our memory of 2015 below for more!

The highly-saturated liquid lipcolours will be available in the USA only on January 7, 2015 online and at MAC stores. So, do not spend all your money only on pre-holiday gift; put aside some $25.00 for your after-Christmas indulgences as well. However, if you do not manage those money-saving-processes, be aware that these innovational lipcolours are in no way limited edition and can complement your makeup bag at any moment the whole year round.

These liquid lipsticks with matte finish will give your lips a retro velvety feeling and touch, while the liquid texture should in no way arouse suspicions about any cakey lips. The retro collection includes 15 highly-pigmented colors ranging from nude-beige shades to red-orange ones to fruity pink hues that will work for almost any occasion in your life. Mademoiselle (bright creamy coral) or Back in Vogue (peachy nude) shades will become your everyday life companions while your lips coated with Dance with Me (deep cranberry red) or Feels So Grand (deep true red) shades will undeniably take center stage at any high-voltage soiree.

Additionally, these punchy lipsticks with humidity-resistant, non-sticky and smudge-proof features will never cause you any bothersome thoughts like; “Oh, aren’t my lips creased?’ or “I definitely need some touch-ups in front of the mirror’. With the MAC retro matte liquid lipsticks you are secured against any such problems especially when the sleek brush of the lip color is to provide your lips with full-coverage coating and ideal definition.

Parenthetically, it is worth mentioning that MAC Cosmetics is as always playing with intriguing and romantic words while titling its beauty products; for instance, the bright fuchsia shade has received the provocative name Tailored to Tease, the Divine-Divine romantic name is for labeling the light creamy pink shade and it is High Drama name that has been given to the deep cranberry red lipstick shade. Check out the entire list of shades below:

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour

• Fashion Legacy- intense fire truck red

• Feels So Grand- deep true red

• High Drama- deep dark plum

• Dance with Me- deep cranberry red

• Lady-Be-Good- warm mid-tone nude

• Tailored to Tease- bright fuchsia

• Oh, Lady- deep wine

• Recollection- intense bright violet

• Quite the Standout- bright orange-red

• To Matte With Love- bright raspberry

• Personal Statement- shocking pink

• Divine-Divine- light creamy pink

• Mademoiselle- bright creamy coral

• Back in Vogue- peachy nude

• Rich & Restless- mid-tone pinky salmon

