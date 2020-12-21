How To Remove Hair Without Damaging Your Skin

It can be a nuisance to see excessive hair growing in your armpits, legs or any other body areas which you want smooth, most especially if you’re a woman. While shaving and waxing can remove unwanted hair, they may cause scarring if done incorrectly. So, how should you get rid of unwanted hair without causing skin damage?

Consider Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal applies the principle of laser light absorbing the hair pigment and not the skin pigment. For instance, Spitale Laser is a sought-after hair removal solution that won’t leave any undue damage on your skin. The laser only damages the hair follicle, not the skin. Common laser treatment body areas include armpits, legs, chin, upper lip and bikini line.

During consultation, the treatment plan will be discussed along with the related costs. Of course, your medical history will be reviewed, including history of skin problems, such as scarring and hirsutism (excessive hair growth), as well as past hair removal methods used. You’ll also be advised on the best ways to prepare your skin prior to treatment, such as the following:

Avoid Sun Exposure : You should stay out of the sun before and after the laser hair removal treatment. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen, preferably SPF50, when you go outdoors.

: You should stay out of the sun before and after the laser hair removal treatment. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen, preferably SPF50, when you go outdoors. Lighten Your Skin : Don’t use sunless skin creams, because they may darken your skin. A skin bleaching cream may be prescribed by your doctor if you have dark skin or a recent tan.

: Don’t use sunless skin creams, because they may darken your skin. A skin bleaching cream may be prescribed by your doctor if you have dark skin or a recent tan. Avoid Other Hair Removal Methods: Shaving, waxing, plucking or electrolysis may disturb the hair follicle, so avoid these hair removal methods for at least four weeks before the laser treatment.

Try Natural Hair Removal Solutions

Skincare should not always involve using chemicals, which may put your skin at risk of irritation. There are alternative ways in which you can remove unwanted hair, without using any painful techniques or causing skin damage. Take a look at the following:

Use Turmeric : Turmeric contains curcumin. This substance help to reduce inflammation, while getting rid of unwanted or excessive hair from your face, arms, legs and back. Rub fresh or dried turmeric root on your skin to get rid of dead skin cells and reduce hair growth.

: Turmeric contains curcumin. This substance help to reduce inflammation, while getting rid of unwanted or excessive hair from your face, arms, legs and back. Rub fresh or dried turmeric root on your skin to get rid of dead skin cells and reduce hair growth. Wax With Sugar : Waxing with sugar is more natural and less painful; it’s commonly called sugaring. The experience will cause you less skin irritation and pain, so you won’t be suffering for days, which commonly occurs after waxing.

: Waxing with sugar is more natural and less painful; it’s commonly called sugaring. The experience will cause you less skin irritation and pain, so you won’t be suffering for days, which commonly occurs after waxing. Sugar And Lemon Pack : This skin pack is made of sugar and lemon, which helps to remove unwanted or excessive hair naturally. Because lemon has a mild bleaching effect, it is helpful in hiding hair growth to some extent.

: This skin pack is made of sugar and lemon, which helps to remove unwanted or excessive hair naturally. Because lemon has a mild bleaching effect, it is helpful in hiding hair growth to some extent. Oatmeal Scrub: This natural hair removal solution helps to remove facial hair because of its exfoliating properties, removing dead skin cells and leaving your skin fresh and healthy.

Remove Unwanted Hair With Prescriptions

Topical prescription medications are available to help in eliminating any excessive hair growth. The medication is usually taken once a day, and hair growth resumes once you stop taking it.

Shave Properly To Avoid Razor Bumps

Micro-injuries or razor bumps happen naturally when the top layer of the skin is removed. The hair curls and turns inwards after shaving too. When the hair is trapped within the new skin cells, irritated bumps form. Redness and dryness are also prominent.

Using a dirty or dull blade, not moisturizing and shaving over dry skin can make razor bumps even worse. However, shaving your skin correctly can be very effective in removing unwanted hair from large body areas, including the thighs and the armpits.

Check the following tips to learn how to shave your skin, and how to get rid of skin razor bumps fast:

Splash Cold Water : It will soothe the skin and shrink the pores.

: It will soothe the skin and shrink the pores. Moisturize : After shaving, moisturize your skin to avoid razor bumps. If you have razor bumps, applying hydrating balm can help to inspire faster healing. You can get rid of razor bumps using over-the-counter cortisone cream to reduce skin irritation.

: After shaving, moisturize your skin to avoid razor bumps. If you have razor bumps, applying hydrating balm can help to inspire faster healing. You can get rid of razor bumps using over-the-counter cortisone cream to reduce skin irritation. Shave Where The Hair Grows: Proper shaving follows the direction in which the hair is growing. And make sure that you’re using sharp blades to avoid your hair getting caught, which will cause razor bumps.

Conclusion

You can get rid of unwanted or excessive hair without damaging your skin in many ways, such as through laser hair removal treatment or topical prescription. Using natural hair removal methods such as waxing with sugar, an oatmeal scrub, or applying turmeric on hairy body areas also work. If you prefer traditional shaving, plucking, or waxing, make sure to follow the right procedures to avoid damaging your skin.