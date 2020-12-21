colors that go with illuminating - one of the two pantone 2021 colors of the year

Colors have a significant impact on how we perceive certain things. More often than not, they reflect the way we feel. Since this year has been a challenger, the trend forecasters at Pantone have decided to lift our spirits with a meaningful color choice. They’ve chosen not one but two mesmerizing colors of the year for 2021. The winning color combination represents the current COVID-19 pandemic and our bright hopes for the future. Meet Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, the colors that are set to dominate 2021. To remind you of all that’s good and bright in your life, we sourced some wonderful looks with all the colors that go with Pantone’s brighter hue choice – illuminating. Scroll down to discover the best ways to add some light to your wardrobe, home, and life!

Illuminating + Gray

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Yes, you can wear these two colors together! Create contrasted outfits that will make you look captivating on any occasion.