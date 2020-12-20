Amazing Vegan and Gluten-Free Chocolate Cookies Recipes

It is a huge mistake to assume that baking with vegan and gluten-free alternatives limits your product choices. Conversely, it expands your kitchen pantry and ways of using products, so you do not even have to buy, for example, high priced gluten-free flour – you make oat flour yourself!

You do not have to have an intolerance to lactose or gluten to benefit from vegan baking. Those two ingredients have inflammatory properties, so excluding them from your diet will positively affect your body anyway.

Sometimes, the desire to bake something extra healthy and beneficial for your body can be frustrating, due to the need to find ridiculously rare ingredients or overnight preparations. The following recipes are quick, effortless, and contain easy-to-substitute ingredients, so preheat your oven and let’s bake!

White Chocolate Chips and Berries Cookies

A combination made in heaven, and even though a good vegan white chocolate can be hard to find – it is definitely worth the effort. You can try to adjust your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe to make it vegan and gluten-free, but you need to be careful when choosing an alternative flour: an almond, coconut, or similar flour can soak up a lot of liquid. To avoid unwanted results, follow this cookie recipe:

For the cookie dough, you will need:

2/3 cup of oat flour;

2 cups of coconut sugar (can be substituted with brown sugar);

1 cup of cashew or almond butter;

1 tsp of baking powder;

1 tbsp of vanilla extract;

1/4 cup of water;

1/4 cup of both frozen berries of your choice and vegan white chocolate chips;

1/4 cup of chopped macadamia or other nuts of your choice (this one can be optional).

Start mixing the ingredients by adding dry ones first, then liquids, but make sure to add berries, nuts, and chocolate chips at the very end, when the rest is already nicely combined. Be careful with frozen berries: you do not want to overmix them into a puree.

Use a tbsp to form the cookies and place them on a cookie sheet, leaving enough room for them to spread. Place them in a preheated to 340 Fahrenheit oven – it will take 15-20 minutes to bake them. Let them cool so they will not crumble in your hands, and voila!

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cookies

Nobody will ever guess what these cookies are made of! Make them for a dessert, and you will not only be satisfied with the taste but also get a good portion of plant protein.

For the flourless cookie dough, you will need:

250g of chickpeas (boiled or canned);

2 tbsp of peanut butter;

1 tbsp of Jerusalem artichoke syrup (can be substituted with dates, agave, or maple syrup);

A pinch of salt;

30g of vegan dark chocolate;

20g of salted peanuts (or any different nuts of your choice).

Mix chickpeas, peanut butter (makes them chewy!), syrup and salt, blend it until it turns into a homogeneous mass, and then add chocolate chunks and chopped nuts. Preheat your oven to 390 Fahrenheit, and, in the meantime, form the cookies on parchment paper. Bake them for 15-20 minutes and let them cool down completely before eating. Enjoy!

Double Chocolate Cookies

What can be better than a perfect chocolate chip cookie? Double chocolate one! And when it contains additional healthy fats, is low in sugar, and has an intense coconut flavor – it is a literal dream come true.

To make cookie dough, you will need:

1 cup of coconut sugar;

1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder;

3/4 cup of oat flour (can be substituted with gluten-free all-purpose flour);

1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes;

3/4 cup of vegan chocolate chips;

1 cup of old fashioned oats;

1/2 tsp of baking soda;

1 tsp of vanilla extract;

Pinch of salt;

2 tbsp of unsweetened applesauce;

1/2 cup vegan buttery spread (can be substituted with coconut oil);

1/4 cup water.

Firstly, mix dry and wet ingredients separately, and then combine them thoroughly by hand. Preheat the oven to 340 Fahrenheit, form cookies using tbsp to make them as flat as you like, and bake them for 15-20 minutes. Once they cool down, feel free to enjoy!

To Sum Up

The vegan, gluten- and dairy-free options are so broad that you may be surprised or even confused with new editions of your favorite old recipes found online! And the coolest thing about it is that you can continue to experiment and introduce new flavors just by using different flours, nuts, and oils!

You may be led by your food allergies or curiosity itself. Still, one thing is for sure: choosing healthier and more gentle options for your body will not only improve your diet but will, more importantly, erase the feeling of guilt when eating a dessert! Isn’t it the life we’ve always dreamed of?