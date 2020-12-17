How To Cope With Female Hair Loss

Hair loss is often associated with male pattern baldness, but as many women know, it isn’t just men that can lose their hair. Hair loss can feel devastating for women. Women are conditioned by society to be very aware of their looks, and a full head of hair is seen as a sign of beauty.

Female hair loss is not uncommon. The causes are varied, from chemotherapy to alopecia. Extreme stress or a vitamin imbalance can also contribute to a thinning or loss of your hair.

Hair loss isn’t a death sentence. You shouldn’t feel beaten down by expectations of beauty. If you want to combat your hair loss, do it for yourself, but don’t be pressured!

Lose It All

The shaven head is going through a huge revival. Why not join this trend while at the same time making your hair loss a completely redundant fact? We promise you’ll look more like Natalie portman than Britney Spears. Not that either looked bad with their hair sliced off!

FUE Transplantation

Hair transplants used to be a bit of a risky measure for women wanting to combat alopecia or similar disorders. Transplants used to involve skin grafting and leave scar tissue. They were also prone to looking bunched and unattractive.

These days, modern technology has allowed the development of FUE transplants. This process does not involve any skin grafting or scarification and can leave a rather even looking head of hair. You must use an experienced surgeon. Hshairclinic.co.uk is a great place to look. Never rush into any surgery or body modification. Always take time to consult the surgeon.

Wigs Are Big

Wigs have long had a reputation as unfashionable items, but they are very fashionable indeed. In fashion and music, wigs are often employed to provide versatile and easily changeable hairstyles. A good wig is a real find. If you have money to spend, then a bespoke human hair wig is undoubtedly the best solution.

Avoid Miracle Cures

All sorts of potions and pills have been sold to women experiencing hair loss over the year. Our advice? Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Snake oil salesmen have often purported to be hair oil salesmen. There is no miracle cure for baldness, and anybody claiming that there is might as well be a scam artist.

Join A Support Group

If you feel like your hair loss is taking a toll on your mental health, one of the best things that you can do is join a group of supportive peers. Support groups can help those struggling and let you know that you are not alone. Groups run regular meetings and have lots of resources for women who are experiencing hair loss.

Embrace Your Hair Loss

he most important thing you can do is accept the way you look. Don’t let the world bully you into toying with yourself too much. If you want to feel good, then you have to start on the inside.