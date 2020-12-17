How Can One Eliminate The Appearance Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles?

There isn’t a woman on the planet that is happy about having fine lines or wrinkles on her face. We all know this because; we see them spending hours treating these two issues. On top of treating them, they apply make-up to cover them up. It is all about staying young, not only in appearance but also in mind. If a woman looks at herself in the mirror and sees fine lines and wrinkles, it makes her feel older; it makes her feel less beautiful. Women want to look and feel good; having perfect skin is one of the steps that they take to make them feel this way.

In the past three months, millions of dollars were spent on skincare products. Skincare is one of the most lucrative businesses in today’s market; an example of this is that it grew by 13% in 2018 alone, eclipsing $5.6 billion. This number continues to grow and will continue to do so in the future.

What are fine lines and wrinkles?

Before one can make a selection on which treatment to use on fine lines and wrinkles, they need to understand what they are dealing with. Both fine lines and wrinkles refer to the creases found on the face; they are a sign of aging. Wrinkles and fine lines are not the same things; they are, in fact, located on different areas of the face.

Fine lines are found on the skin’s outer layer; they are not as easy to see initially. People begin to develop fine lines in the twenties and thirties; however, they are overlooked because they are so delicate. Fine lines are visible around the mouth and eyes, even on the eye’s outer corners and the soft skin beneath them. Small creases at the mouth’s edge or around the lips are also an indicator of fine lines. Fine lines’ appearance is more defined as one ages because of the elastin and collagen breakdown beneath the skin.

Wrinkles are the result of untreated fine lines. Wrinkles can be found on several areas of the face, but are most common on the forehead, mouth’s edges, cheeks, and around the eyes. They form in the regions that have repetitive motions, have suffered a loss of volume, and in the areas that are beginning to sag.

What causes fine lines and wrinkles?

As the skin loses its elasticity, fine lines begin to develop; this is just a sign of aging. However, other factors can increase the rate at which fine lines and wrinkles develop. Here are a few of the actions that can cause their development:

Smoking Cigarettes: The puckering of the lips from smoking can produce fine lines at the edges of the mouth. On top of that, smoking has a negative effect on blood circulation, which stops the blood supply needed to keep the skin looking younger.

Lighter skin: The sun can cause the skin to develop fine lines, especially skin with a fairer complexion. Exposure to the sun weakens the skin’s outer layers on the face, making it more susceptible to fine lines and wrinkles.

Genetics: The genes inherited from parents can have an effect on the resiliency of your skin. Often children will have the same fine lines and wrinkles as their parents when they get older.

Using a straw: The way the lips are puckered when using a straw for drinking can cause fine lines to develop around the mouth.

Facial expressions: The movements of the face when making an expression will have an effect on the development of fine lines. When a person smiles, frowns, squints, or laughs, the skin is pulled in different directions, and the creases that are made can result in fine lines or wrinkles.

How to treat fine lines and wrinkles?

The most effective way to treat fine lines is to catch them early on before they develop and become wrinkles. The better one takes care of their skin at a young age, the more resilient it will be as they age. Here are several treatment options for fine lines and wrinkles:

Vitamin A: Vitamin A is proven to be one of the best treatment options for fine lines and wrinkles. Creams containing tretinoin are the most effective; this is regularly used to treat acne and sun-damaged skin.

Sunscreen: One of the number one causes of fine lines and wrinkles is sun damage. The sun’s rays penetrate the skin and weaken it, making it more prone to aging. Applying sunscreen will create a protective layer that blocks UV radiation from penetrating the skin.

Chemical Peel: A chemical peel removes the skin’s outermost layer, which gives the face a healthy younger look. The skin then regenerates; this newly regenerated skin is blemish-free.

Vitamin C: The benefit of Vitamin C for the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles is that it promotes collagen development. The antioxidant properties of vitamin C protect the skin from free radicals caused by UV rays from the sun. Vitamin C will help produce melanin, which helps by lightening skin pigmentation and evening out the skin tone.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E will help keep the skin hydrated and adds protection from the sun. The properties of Vitamin E will reduce fine lines and wrinkles as it encourages healthy skin.

Exercise: Working out will encourage better blood flow, which will improve the health of the skin. Sweating will help remove the impurities from the skin that can cause acne. Acne scarring is another cause of fine lines and wrinkles.

Moisturizer: Using moisturizers regularly will help to treat fine lines and wrinkles. Moisturizers will also reduce any skin blemishes’ appearance while adding much-needed moisture to the skin.

With so many options available to treat fine lines and wrinkles, it can be challenging to make a selection. What matters is that the skin is taken care of and not left until it is too late. Once fine lines appear, they won’t improve on their own without treatment.