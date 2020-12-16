Winter Pastel Makeup Looks – How To Wear Pastel Eyeshadows In Winter

We’re used to associating pastel hues with summer. Luckily, there isn’t a rule that prevents us from rocking pastel shades through the colder months. These eyeshadows can easily brighten up your winter days and add a bold vibe to your look. If you’re wondering how to pull off winter pastel makeup, you’re in the right place Ahead, you’ll find a list of gorgeous pastel makeup looks to spice up your winter routine.

Photo By @d.aleksandria/Instagram

When it comes to vibrant color mixes, blue and green winter pastel makeup is on top of our list. Recreate this mesmerizing look to bring out your eyes and create a sexy gaze.