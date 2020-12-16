meet the color that will dominate your 2021 outfits

After this challenging year, our style is due for a joyful update. Many new trends are popping around, but the most influential one turned out to be not so new after all. The fashion industry has spoken – millennial pink will be the focal point for 2021 outfits. The delicate pink tones have been popular for seasons now, and they’re entering an all-time high this year. To help you pinkify your wardrobe, we’ve listed some gorgeous examples of how you can rock this youthful color in 2021. Scroll down for mesmerizing millennial pink outfits that will take your breath away.

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Opt for monochrome millennial pink outfits for a captivating appearance. Choose matching accessories and heels to create a look that radiates elegance.