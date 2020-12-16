how to add festive vibes to your everyday winter outfits

Despite the rough year that’s almost behind us, we can’t help feeling excited about the holiday season. And what better way to show off our festive spirit than through our outfits? There are numerous ways to add holiday vibes to your look. To inspire the fashionista in you, we created a list of everyday winter outfits you can easily replicate. Scroll down to learn all the style tricks that will add jolly vibes to your wardrobe!

Wear Statement Coats & Jackets

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Stay warm and show your creative spirit by wearing overcoats and jackets in eye-catching patterns. You can choose faux leather outerwear to add lavish vibes to your look.