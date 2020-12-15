these 2021 hair colors are so good you might want to schedule your appointment rn

With the new year just weeks away, we have already started thinking about the changes that 2021 will bring. The new trends keep popping up all through our Insta feeds and we’re in a rush to update our style accordingly. If you’re wondering how to switch up your hairstyle in the most fashionable way, we’ve researched for you. Ahead, you’ll find all the 2021 hair colors that will update your look and bring fresh energy into your life!

Chestnut Brown Hair Color

Photo By @productclub/Instagram

On the darker end of the spectrum, lies the gorgeous chestnut brown hair. It’s one of the most universally flattering 2021 hair colors, reserved for the elegant ladies who want to stay on-trend. Choose this mix of brown undertones to give your hair a dimensional look.