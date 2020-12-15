Christmas tree decorations, exciting holiday shopping, smiles all around and giggle, hearts filled with hope and love. No wonder Christmas is the most magical and beautiful time of the year. Therefore, everything around should be magical, from your house decorations and the gift box packaging to your gorgeous holiday look. It’s obligatory to get a new dress, style your hair in a unique way and finish off your sizzling look with a special party makeup look!

Be the most stunning lady this season, as after all, it’s not said in vain that the way you spend your holiday says a lot about how the coming year will be for you! To make your entire new year special, we present this bluetiful Christmas makeup tutorial for you to get a fabulous makeover for the holiday season!

How to Do a Christmas Blue Eye Makeup

For this sparkling makeup look, fetch the following makeup products and tools:

• Makeup primer, foundation and concealer

• Blush and bronzer

• Eyebrow kit

• Eye primer and a base

• Eyeshadows in grey, blue, black, brown and white

• White eye pencil

• Black eyeliner

• Black mascara

• False eyelashes

• Nude lipstick and lip gloss

• Makeup brushes

So if you feel completely in the party mood now, let’s start the step-by-step bluetiful Christmas makeup tutorial!

Step1: Your Christmas makeup is to be flawless, therefore first you need to create a smooth makeup base, that is cover any skin blemishes and give a healthy glow to your complexion. Wash your face and apply a toner. Apply a moisturizing cream to hydrate your skin and make the makeup application process easier. For long-lasting results and for a perfect finish, apply makeup primer and only then go for the foundation. You are advised to apply the foundation with a makeup brush. Now, give that healthy glow to your face, contouring your face with blush and bronzer.

Step 2: Create enviable thick brows using a brow kit.



Step 3: Prime your lids and apply a blue base (E.L.F. Jumbo Pencil in Like a Boss). Apply a shimmery grey eyeshadow to the inner part of your lid (Gunmetal from Urban Decay Naked 1 Palette). Next to it, to the center of your lid use a shimmery navy-indigo blue color (Bourjois Smoky Eyes Trio). Continue with a shimmery black color to the outer V of your eye. Take a blending brush and with the same black eyeshadow blend the color to the crease. For a perfect finish, continue blending with a brown tone, blending it above the black one.

Step 4: Apply the same blue base to your lower lid. Apply the indigo blue that we have used to the center of the upper lid and blend it.

Step 5: Apply a white eye pencil to your waterline.

Step 6: Highlight the inner corner of the eyes and the area under the brow with a matte white eyeshadow.

Step 7: Apply black eyeliner and smudge it with a brush.



Step 8: Apply black mascara. Use false eyelashes for super-dramatic eyes.

Step 9: Apply a peachy nude lipstick and finish it off with a lip gloss used only to the center of your lips.

Your gorgeous bluetiful Christmas makeup is ready to make you the star of any party! Wear your high heels and dance until dawn!

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com

