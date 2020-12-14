how style icons wear trending duvet coat outfits

A walk through the city or in nature is our favorite activity during the summer, but leaving the house in this chilly weather is much less appealing. One of the most stylish ways to stay warm as winter rolls in is to wrap yourself into a duvet coat. This piece of clothing is essential for the colder months both for its practicality and fashionable look. If you want to learn how fashion icons wear duvet coat outfits, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to find some amazing ideas on how to pull off this item in a chic way.

Photo By @laurenxwatsonnn/Instagram

Duvet coats pair perfectly with loungewear. For a casual daytime look, recreate this simple duvet coat outfit and roam the city feeling like a street icon.