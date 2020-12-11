The Most Flattering Lob With Bangs Haircuts to Try Now

As the new season is approaching, we feel the need to switch up our style. Some go for a big change in their wardrobe, and some search for a gorgeous hairstyle. If you’re itching for a new cut but can’t decide between the different choices, we have an idea that will blow you away. Lobs are a timeless cut, and they look even better with bangs! Take a look at our gallery of gorgeous lob with bangs haircuts you’ll want to recreate ASAP.

Photo By @jhair_stylist/Instagram

As a longer version of the bob, the lob maintains the same classy vibe. Choose lobs with long and messy bangs to create an effortlessly chic appearance. This lob with bangs is super cute, and a perfect choice if you want to add dimension to your hair.