Facial Serum: What You Need to Know in a Nutshell

You have probably heard of serums or already own a few of them on your makeup desk. The downside- you have little information about them. Though famous, very few know much about these products. These confusions circle on the fact that many don’t know which serum suits their skin type. People also don’t know how to use these products.

Key Factors When Buying Facial Serum

There is a lot to keep in mind when shopping for a facial serum for your skin type.

Company credibility

For starters, always go for serum from a trusted company—conduct thorough research about the company behind the product by checking previous buyers’ feedback. You can also ask friends for recommendation.

Keep an eye on the ingredients used

The more natural, the better because it is safe on your skin. Asides from that, there are two essential components in facial serums you must always check before buying. These are glycolic acid and salicylic acid. Select a product that has either two or both. This point applies to those with oily skin only.

If your skin is dry, you want something that pulls water to your skin, and this is mainly found in hydrating proteins such as hyaluronic acid. For normal skin, check for Vitamin C and retinoids. Facial serum for normal skin also works for them looking to beat wrinkles and those dealing with dull-looking facial skin.

How should you use the serum?

Having a regular skincare routine is essential for beautiful, healthy skin, but it doesn’t always work for everyone. Therefore, every woman should own a bottle of serum as part of their skincare products. For this to work, you also need knowledge on how to use the product.

The first step is cleansing. All the dirt and oils, not forgetting makeup that may have accumulated on your face, must go first. Use the right cleanser to prepare your face before using your serum. Take your serum and squeeze about a pea size on your hand and apply it all over your face. Massage the product gently on your face till fully absorbed. Next, take your eye cream and dab around your eyes.

The second last stage involves moisturizing your skin. Facial serums have moisturizing properties, but that alone is not enough to do the trick. It would be best if you still had a good moisturizer as part of the process. When done with all these, you need sunscreen (SPF 30 and above) to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

You should use facial serums daily, but it all depends on the manufacturer. Don’ fret, the labels are always clear on how many times you should apply the product.

In conclusion

Many people hold their heads when they see the price tag on facial serums. However, the effectiveness is indisputable, thus giving you value for your money. An excellent point to note is that serums are quite potent and, therefore, should be used in their right amounts to avoid skin irritation. You should always test them on a patch to check for sensitivity. However, this rarely happens if you buy the right product as per the instructions above.