Pretty & Easy Christmas Makeup Looks to Recreate This Season

We’re into the last month of 2020 and holiday celebrations are already going on. After months of keeping our makeup to the minimum, it’s time to get excited about a full-face makeup look. If you want to look your best during the festive season without going overboard with your look, we gathered some great ideas to help you out. Scroll down to get inspired by these easy Christmas makeup looks.

Photo By @katiejanehughes/Instagram

Dark lips are one of winter’s glam staples. Instead of going heavy on the eyes, make your lips the center of attention. No matter what colors you prefer, a dark lip shade will give you a mysterious look. Finish off with some mascara and you’re ready to rock the party.