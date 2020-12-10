The Prettiest Marble Nails For Winter

Marble-inspired designs are a timeless look, regardless of the season. Since the winter is dark and gloomy, vibrant marble nails are the perfect choice to contradict the cold weather. If you’re looking for some inspiration on this topic, we’ve got you covered. Flip through our list of mesmerizing marble nails to spice up your winter looks.

Photo By @milli_hardasnails/Instagram

Brighten up the cold days with a colorful marble nail design. Mix red, purple, blue, and yellow nail polishes to recreate this bold color story. The design is very distinctive and will give your fingertips an eye-catching effect.