The Merriest Christmas Nails to Recreate This Holiday Season

You can’t have a complete Christmas makeover without taking care of your nails. The holiday season is full of inspiration! We sourced the most creative Christmas nails that radiate joy. Scroll down for our gallery of festive nail art!

Photo By @nailsby_jukus/Instagram

Give your nails a winter-inspired look with this icy design. Use white or blue nail polish as a base and to create cute Christmassy patterns. From snowflakes to reindeers and snowmen, you can let your imagination run wild and give your fingertips a unique look.