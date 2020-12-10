The Merriest Christmas Nails to Recreate This Holiday Season

Christmas Nails

You can’t have a complete Christmas makeover without taking care of your nails. The holiday season is full of inspiration! We sourced the most creative Christmas nails that radiate joy. Scroll down for our gallery of festive nail art!

christmas nails
Photo By @nailsby_jukus/Instagram

Give your nails a winter-inspired look with this icy design. Use white or blue nail polish as a base and to create cute Christmassy patterns. From snowflakes to reindeers and snowmen, you can let your imagination run wild and give your fingertips a unique look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.