Hairstyles play an important role in one’s image. There are so many great hair styling ideas that you can easily create different looks for all seven days in a week instead of sticking to a single style. Those with long hair have more hair styling options, and among them, plaits and braids are the most romantic, classy and elegant looks. The milkmaid braid is the simplest of the braided hairstyles and it is practical and easy to sport, just like simple ponytails. Whether you are going to spend a relaxing day on the beach or are preparing for some special occasion, bohemian and romantic milkmaid braids work amazingly for any occasion.

Despite its apparent simplicity, this chic updo can instantly transform your look from day to night. Moreover, milkmaid braids are perfect for those, who want to add a sophisticated, feminine and flirty touch to their look and have fun with their styling. And what’s greater about this hairstyle is that it’s so easy to sport it in no time. Ready to get this adorable, girly and feminine hairstyle? Let’s learn how to style milkmaid braids just in a few minutes!

A great tip is to make your braids closer to the forehead for the best result. And if your hair isn’t long enough, you can turn to some hair extensions. Start by making a center parting and splitting your tresses into two sections. Plait the two sections into simple braids and secure them with elastic bands. Make sure to hold the braid to the opposite side while braiding so that it’ll lie flat when wrapped. Now, take the end of each braid and overlap them over the crown of the head, making a beautiful headband. Once you have wrapped one braid behind the hairline and across the top of your head, use some bobby pins to secure it there. Repeat the action with the other braid too. Finally, secure the braids in the center with some more pins and apply some hair spray for long-lasting fixation. If you want to get a more natural and romantic effect, you can loosen the braids a little.

To inject a bohemian flair to your milkmaid braids, you can turn to various cute hair accessories, such as sparkling barrettes and some lovely floral clips. A great trick is to try milkmaid braids interwoven with colorful stripes of fabric. It’s easy to create this look: just take a thin strip of fabric and weave it through the braid, after you have divided your tresses into two sections. So easy, but so cheerful and lovely!

Milkmaid Braids Tutorial

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Orange & Brown Smokey Eye Makeup Tutorial