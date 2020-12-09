The Merriest Christmas Makeup Looks to Recreate This Season

Christmas Makeup Looks

It’s Christmas time! You might argue that it’s too early, but who doesn’t love a month-long holiday glam up sessions? The Christmas family gatherings and Zoom parties are getting closer, so why not plan your stunning makeup look for the occasion. We created a list of the most mesmerizing Christmas makeup ideas that will show off your jolly spirit. Take a look below to get inspired!

christmas makeup looks
Photo By @nicollechangc/Instagram

This time of year, everything red and green makes us think about Christmas. Give your eyes a merry look with this contrasting color combo. You can create multiple festive looks with green and red eyeshadows. Add snowflakes for a mesmerizing, on-theme look.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing.