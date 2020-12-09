The Jolliest Christmas Hairstyles To Recreate This Holiday Season

Since the start of the pandemic, we didn’t have special occasions to do full-glam looks. Luckily, the holiday season makes a good excuse to refresh your appearance. To help you steal the spotlight at any gathering, even Zoom parties, we sourced the prettiest Christmas hairstyles. Ahead, you’ll find some festive ways to spice up your look for your favorite holiday.

Photo By @anastasios_style_studio/Instagram

Choose a low-hanging ponytail for a cute look this Christmas. Add gold glitter to give your strands a glorious shine. This hairstyle is super simple and will give you a diva-worthy look in seconds.