8 Footwear Trends for 2020/2021 You Need To Know About

Fashion-conscious people not only choose their outfits carefully but also give a lot of attention to their footwear. A trendy pair of shoes complements your outfit and completes your look. Like apparel, the footwear trends also change every year. It is important to stay up to date with the latest fashions to make a statement and put your best foot forward.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest footwear trends for 2020/2021.

1. Mules

Mules were extremely popular in the 90s and it is in trend this year also. Some old trends keep coming back due to their timeless appeal, and the mule is a great example of this. Mules are open at the back, without any straps or ties, and this style is making a comeback in 2020/2021. You’ll find this style in various colours and materials. Mules are comfortable to wear and look very stylish with any outfit – give them a try with a maxi dress or a pair of jeans.

2. Chain Shoes

In the 2000s, boots with chains were popular. This year, the trend is for chains on any kind of shoe. Whether high heels or flats, chains add an awesome and unique touch to any shoe. Whether it’s a casual shoe or party shoe, a chain on any kind of shoe gives it a different look that will set you apart when you go out.

3. Loafers

This was also considered trendy years back for office use. Though the fashion is back, this time the style is perceived differently. The shoe can be used for casual or party gatherings as well. They look great with jeans and skirts, adding a masculine edge to a feminine look for a bit of fun gender-bending.

4. Bows

Who says bows are only for little girls? You will find lots of shoe designers featuring bows on their shoes this year. Shoes can look beautiful with a bow in the front or back. You can pair your black bow shoes with anything. This is important for dressing up any outfit for a party or a night out.

5. Laced Boots

As winter is upon us, everyone needs a good pair of stylish boots. A big trend this year is for boots tied with laces on top of your pants, for a dramatic fashion statement. The laces are also flattering, elongating your legs and making them look longer. This style of shoe will introduce more depth to your look, and give you a unique flair.

6. Chunky boots

Another trend for winter boots this year is for hefty, chunky boots. This is another example of masculine footwear that can be paired with a feminine dress for an interesting look. The chunky boots will represent your personality and show that you are strong and determined. Furthermore, these boots will protect your feet from the cold and rain of the winter months.

7. Slipper-Sandal Hybrid

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are now spending time at home, so they are ready to invest in a good pair of comfortable shoes. The slipper-sandal hybrid trend is perfect for this. It is slipper but looks like a sandal. The shoes will boost up your mood and you will feel as if you are getting dressed to go somewhere, even if you are going no further than your living room. You will find different styles of these shoes in the market this year, generally made in soft, comfortable materials.

8. Platforms

Platforms have been seen on the fashion week runways this year. This style not only makes you look taller but also makes you feel confident and strong. Platforms also go well with any outfit: during winter, you can wear them with long winter coats. Platforms are more comfortable to wear than pointy heels and are easier to get around in difficult weather conditions like rain or snow.

Things to Keep in Mind when Buying Shoes

If you love to follow the latest trends, it is important to pay attention to the latest footwear fashions. Above all, however, it is critical that your footwear matches your outfit. The color, size, and style are important factors to consider when buying shoes. You should never prioritize fashion over comfort: make sure your shoes are comfortable above all else.

Of course, it’s not so easy to get out to the shops these days, but you can always check out websites like Celtic & Co to find the latest shoe designs. If you’re looking to buy shoes online, make sure that you buy the right size. Online stores usually publish standard sizing so be sure to check that carefully to ensure the right fit.

When stepping out of the house, make sure that your outfit and your shoes match each other perfectly, as this will complete your whole look.