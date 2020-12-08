The Hottest Winter Hair Trends For a Fresh Start of the New Year

The holiday season is upon us and we couldn’t be more excited! The parties and gatherings might be fewer and smaller, but we shouldn’t let social distancing crush our spirits. Get into a festive mood with all the new and gorgeous winter hair trends. From 90s comeback styles to chic accessories, winter 2020/2021 is a great time to experiment and find your next statement look. Ahead, nine gorgeous trends you’ll want to hop on immediately.

Classic Bob Cuts

Photo By @beautylaunchpad/Instagram

There is something incredibly captivating about classic bob cuts. Whether you have fine or thick hair, there is a flattering bob style that will suit you. Recreate this short hairstyle for an elegant and modern appearance.