The Hottest Winter Hair Trends For a Fresh Start of the New Year

The holiday season is upon us and we couldn’t be more excited! The parties and gatherings might be fewer and smaller, but we shouldn’t let social distancing crush our spirits. Get into a festive mood with all the new and gorgeous winter hair trends. From 90s comeback styles to chic accessories, winter 2020/2021 is a great time to experiment and find your next statement look. Ahead, nine gorgeous trends you’ll want to hop on immediately.

Classic Bob Cuts

winter hair trends
Photo By @beautylaunchpad/Instagram

There is something incredibly captivating about classic bob cuts. Whether you have fine or thick hair, there is a flattering bob style that will suit you. Recreate this short hairstyle for an elegant and modern appearance.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.