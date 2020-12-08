Easy Holiday Makeup Looks That Everyone Can Recreate & Pull Off

Since the holiday season is in full swing, we have the chance to switch up our quarantine looks. The festive gatherings and Zoom parties are a great reason to exploit our makeup kits and sport a glamorous look. Even if you don’t possess the skills of a professional makeup artist, there are many cute and creative ways to show off your holiday spirit. We sourced some gorgeous easy holiday makeup looks that anyone can recreate and pull off. Scroll down to get inspired!

Photo By @paige_turley/Instagram

Choose a quick and chic fix with statement lipstick. Opt for a bright, pigmented shade such as purple for a captivating look. Go easy on the eyes with some black pencil for an effortlessly charming look.