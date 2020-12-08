A Guide on How to Improve Your Style with Men’s Earrings

If you’re a man who couldn’t care less about what society thinks and wants to express his individuality or a guy who cares a lot about his style and is always in trend in terms of fashion, at one point, you must’ve thought about getting your ears pierced.

Whether you’re one of these guys or both, having your ears pierced is a big deal since it says a lot about yourself. It’s especially intimidating if it’s your first time. For a lot of people, style doesn’t come easy, especially when it comes to jewelry.

You’re in luck since we’ll be talking about men’s earrings and how you should style it. As someone who’s particularly new to men’s earrings, you can learn a thing or two about this topic so that you can rock your earrings. That said, let’s start this learning experience.

When should I wear an earring?

Earrings can’t be classified as formal or casual, but everyone knows that wearing a big golden hoop around your ears in a board meeting isn’t exactly appropriate. If you want to be more appropriate when it comes to styling with your earrings, especially in a formal setting or work environment, there are some things you should consider.

Remember that no matter how cool you think your earrings are, not every employer you encounter will like it. In that case, you can pick something smaller and not too flashy, like small stud earrings.

Personal Style

While crosses and shark tooth are flashy and adventurous, they don’t suit every look you’re going to rock. For example, if you’re going to a formal event and you’re planning to wear dangly earrings with crucifixes, you should think twice. However, picking an earring based on your attire doesn’t follow a set of rules. It is all based on your intuition and fashion sense.

But to make things easier for you, think of picking the right earrings like how you pick your shoes and necktie. Picking either your necktie or shoes goes with two factors: the event and your personal preference. Of course, some styles are appealing to you, so it’s usually a wise decision to go with your gut. Nothing is stopping you from wearing dangly earrings since it’s your personal decision, but again, you should also consider the time and place.

Materials for Men’s Earrings

Most earrings are made from hypoallergenic metals like silver, gold 14/24 KT, medical-grade titanium, and medical-grade stainless steel. The material of the earrings you want to wear is up to you. However, many medical professionals advise new people to use medical-grade titanium first.

Medical grade titanium is the safest choice since it doesn’t contain even small amounts of nickel. All of the other metal choices all have nickel mixed in to add a little more to the earring’s durability.

However, there are people who have nickel allergies, and some are only discovered when trying out new earrings. This is important since you don’t want to have a nickel allergy just when you’re healing your cartilage piercings, especially since these new piercings have prolonged regeneration.

Earrings you choose can also have gemstones in them. If you prefer something leaning to a more elegant style, a pair of men’s diamond earrings would be the best choice, although they aren’t as popular as the ones mentioned above.

How to pick the right earring?

Just like any accessory in your body, your choice of earrings should work with your whole outfit. Think of yourself as the ice cream, with all of the accessories in your body being the cherries on top. Suddenly putting apples in your chocolate fudge ice cream may seem viable to eat, but it’s not aesthetically pleasing.

Before you make your pick, consider the outfit that you’re planning to wear, your earrings should always compliment your outfit, not the other way around. Also, if you’re wearing casual or funky clothes, you can pick an earring that matches the colors. If you’re in a work environment, you have to pick something with subtle designs to go with your formal outfit.

If you’re wondering about the size, try to keep it small and proportional to your body structure. Wearing an earring that’s too big will make your body seem imbalanced. Lastly, the material for your earrings should be the same as the type of materials your other accessories are made of. For example, if you’re wearing a silver necklace, you should also pick an earring made of silver. Wearing something that does not match would make your look feel off.

Takeaway

Knowing what to pick and how to wear an earring is both complicated and simple. It’s easy to understand since it all goes down to your personal preference and fashion sense. But at the same time, it can be challenging since you don’t have a set of rules to follow. However, relying on your guts and the situation is usually the trick to picking the perfect earring that goes well with your style.