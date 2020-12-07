The Most Exciting Winter Makeup Trends to Try Now

The winter months might feel too gloomy to experiment with makeup but we’re here to change your mind. Since the weather is cold and won’t interfere with your makeup, it’s the perfect time to play around with bold and glamorous looks. The new winter makeup trends have already started popping up on our Insta feeds and each one is better than the next. From vibrant shades to catchy eyeliners, these looks are hard to resist. If you need some ideas for your holiday or winter makeup looks, keep scrolling to get inspired!

Gold Eyes With Berry Lips

Photo By @ameenaamua/Instagram

Statement gold eyes are one of the most eye-catching winter makeup trends. Use iridescent gold shadows across your lids to recreate this gorgeous look. Pair the eye makeup with luscious berry lips for a full-blown diva appearance.