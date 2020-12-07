gold nails are perfect for the holiday season

The arrival of the holiday season sparked up the need for festive looks. Many stylish women are choosing to show their holiday spirit on their nails. One of the rising trends for this time of year is the mesmerizing gold nails. We gathered some festive gold designs that will leave you in awe.

Photo By @thelabellife/Instagram

For the sophisticated ladies who prefer DIY designs, here are some amazing gold nails that will get you in a creative mood. Choose a beige base and create tiny leaves using gold nail polish. This nail art has a romantic vibe that will make you fall in love every time you look at your manicure.