The Prettiest Sagittarius Tattoos to Honor Your Zodiac Sign

Is your birthday coming up? Well, what better way to celebrate the new chapter of your life than with a new tattoo! The ladies born between November 23rd and December 21st fall under the ninth astrological sign – Sagittarius. As a fire sign, you’re ruled by passion and freedom. To express your optimistic personality, a unique tattoo design is in order. We sourced some of the most amazing Sagittarius tattoos to spark your creativity. Copy or customize your favorite pick in a way that best suits your personality!

Photo By @fistofneedles/Instagram

A simple way to show off your astrological sign is to ink its full name. Sagittarius tattoo on your arms or thighs in a vertical manner will give you an edgy, yet sophisticated look.