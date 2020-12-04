The Most Festive Glitter Nails to Add Jolly Vibes To Your Look

Getting ready for the holiday parties? If your hair and makeup are taken care of, it’s time to think about giving your nails a proper festive look. Since the holidays are all about sparkles and lights, glitter polishes are the perfect choice for this time of year. If you need some inspo for your festive glitter nails, we sourced gorgeous bling-bling ideas you can recreate!

Photo By @___nailsbyemma/Instagram

Candy cones and cookies are possibly everyone’s favorite things about the Christmas holidays. Give your nails a cute look by creating a modern manicure with these patterns. Add small details on your fingertips with white, red, and green colors and just a touch of bronze glittery polish for a festive-approved look.