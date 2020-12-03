The Most Beautiful Winter Money Piece Hair Colors to Refresh Your Look

Each change of seasons triggers an unstoppable desire to switch up our looks. The new winter hair color trends are already occupying our Insta feed. Even though they’re all gorgeous, not everyone is ready for a full-color dye job. If you’re searching for a more subtle way to refresh your look, we recommend the simple money piece technique. Take a look at our list of pretty winter money piece hair ideas and pin your top picks to show your colorist.

Photo By @fullmetaljaxon/Instagram

The money piece aesthetic involves dying the front strands in a different shade from your natural color. If you have black hair, choose an emerald shade for your money piece to create a seductive, mystic appearance.