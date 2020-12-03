Kiki Wang – An International Fashion Master

KIKI WANG is an accomplished Award Winning, Hollywood Celebrity Fashion Designer. She has dressed celebrities from all around the world. Her story has been praised and published in many magazines, TV programs and social media platforms globally.

As a natural-born designer, Kiki Wang designed and sewed her first clothes for her baby doll when she was just 6 years old. She became a very talented painter during her childhood but she never went to art school. Instead, she earned a bachelor degree in finance and a master degree in business administrations later on. After working as a manager in the marketing field, Kiki Wang decided to pursue her dream and started her own fashion business. Known by her sharp/unexpected yet classy designs, she insists all clothes have to be comfortable first. To ensure the brand quality, Kiki Wang likes to use natural and high-quality fabrics (such as silk) for her designs. All of her designs are dedicated to make the person who wears the clothes stand out.

Kiki Wang and her designs have been on the cover of or featured by fashion magazines across the globe. New York fashion magazine “EPN Spotlight” titled her “Empress of Fashion Design”. British magazine “CVH First Class” crowned her “Queen of Couture”, Hollywood “Shine on Hollywood” Magazine called her “Top Asian Professional in America”, Hongkong Magazine “Asian News” featured her as “Asian News Woman”, International “Chinese” magazine titled her “Red Queen.” World News Today named her “Empress of Fashion Dreams”. French, Irish, Italian, China Vogue and many more international magazines/newspapers as well as Hollywood TV, French TV, CCTV, Phenix TV and many other international TV and social media programs also constantly featured her magic works.

Her beautiful designs have graced almost all of the most glamorous red carpets in the world such as the Oscars, Golden Globes, MTV Awards, BET Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Dubai International Film Festival, Chinese Jinji & Baihua Film Festival, Russian Grammys, South Korean Movie Festival, Multicultural Film Festival and many more. Paris, New York, Macao, Dubai, Beijing and many other world fashion capitals and fashion weeks have enjoyed her breathtaking fashion shows.

Her beautiful designs have been linked to Hollywood celebrities from the Oscar winning movies “Black Panther”, “Blackklansman”, the Marvel movie, “Spider-Man” and many more. In 2018, celebrities from over 8 countries (USA, China, England, Italy etc.) wore her designs and walked on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. European royal family members such as German Princess Antonio Schaumburg-lippe also enjoyed her one-of-a-kind designs. Famous singers, award winning actresses, news anchors, supermodels and influencers from all around the world also chose her to be their favorite red carpet designer.

Kiki Wang’s hard work has been highly praised by international fashion communities. She has won many awards internationally such as The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award, Best Costume Designer Of The Year Award in Hollywood, International Fashion Master Award, Fashion Empress Award etc. She has also made some big moves in the fashion industry. For instance, she is the first designer to present the largest red fashion show in the world with 300 models in a 5,000 seating football stadium in 2019. She also presented the first-ever cloud collective marriage ceremony in the world. She developed her signature “no fitting customized design” procedure and made internationally customize clothes easy and convenient which gained her a worldwide reputation. In 2019, she became the first Chinese American designer to design for the New Face of Miss Marvel. In 2020, she was chosen to be the first Chinese American designer for Italian top Jewelry brand Bvlgari’s European Campaign which has been published in a lot of magazines internationally.

Kiki Wang is also most well known for her red collection, “The Red Universe”. Red, in Chinese culture, means good fortune and good luck. She created the red collection to celebrate life, bring luck, happiness, and prosperity to people. Kiki Wang is a strong believer in giving back! She has been actively involved in a lot of charity events internationally. She is going to dedicate more in women’s empowerment and children’ s education in the future.

Her Instagram / Facebook ID is Kikiwangfashion.

Her business website is Kikiwangfashion.com