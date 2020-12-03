53 Sparkling Holiday Nail Art Designs To Try This Christmas

Holiday nail art is not a new trend; every holiday is represented with a lot of trendy and on themed nail options, but there are few categories that can compete with the number of Christmas nail designs. Nail art in general is completely amazing and another way to perfectly accessorize a look. While many people do have the imagination to create a look on their own, it doesn’t hurt to have a bit of inspiration to guide you (or your nail tech) into creating the perfect holiday nail art design for the upcoming parties.

Many of these holiday nail designs are actually pre-designed nail sets that you can order to wear later. Some of the holiday nail art ideas and designs are the kind you can do at home, or you can ask your friend with the steady hands to help you with if you are brave. Either way, it is incredibly convenient to be able to purchase the perfect holiday nails for an upcoming party or even just a few to wear during the entire season.

Many of the holiday nail designs in the following list can be purchased and worn whenever you are ready, but any of them can be used for inspiration at any moment you choose. Happy Holidays!

1. Happy Holiday Mani

Hologram style snowflakes thanks to meticulously applied holofoil and decals and little gem accents really offset the holiday matte nearly poinsettia red. The offset color painted ring finger nail is done in stark white to let the red design around the holofoil snowflake really mesh with the overall holiday nail design.

2. Sparkling Pink

A great nail set should work on their own and stand great with any look and these sparkly soft pink holiday nails can do that. The subtle sparkle of the nails looks fantastic and stiletto nails are incredibly high on the current trend list.

3. Textured Mani

Matte tan nail color with a fine silver tint is subtle and aesthetically interesting, but the stand out feature of this holiday nail design is on the ring finger nail. The textured nail is in the same color and supports a three-dimensional rose decal.

4. Detailed Christmas Nails

In this holiday nail design, every nail has a different design, held on theme by the interesting take on a monochromatic color scheme. The gold three-dimensional details are used in several ways to keep the aesthetic interesting across the manicured nail set and the silver glitter nail color (check out how to apply glitter nail polish correctly) works well with the shine of the black and white designs.

5. Christmas Ornaments

As if ombre nails are not cool enough, this holiday nail design uses a glitter ombre with painted Christmas ornaments on each nail. The look is intricate and fun with a design that is obviously designed to be holiday nail art with a definite cheery holiday appeal.