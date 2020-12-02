The Most Beautiful Wearable Winter Hair Colors to Update Your Look

Searching for a way to spice up your look this winter? Getting a new dye job might be your best bet! With so many gorgeous winter hair color trends, it’s impossible not to find a look that suits you. If you need some ideas to show to your colorist, we sourced all the wearable winter hair colors that trendy girls have already showcased. Flip through our list and take your pick!

Chestnut Brown Hair Color

Photo By @productclub/Instagram

Transform yourself into an elegant brunette with a chestnut brown dye job. Apply chestnut lowlights in different tones to create a dimensional look. Caramel shades are an excellent addition to this color if you want to give your strands a healthy glow.