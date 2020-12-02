The days are getting shorter and colder, so it’s perfectly natural to want to stay as cozy and comfy as possible. Since we still have to leave the house, fashionably styling our loungewear is a skill we could all use. To help you brush up your fashion senses, we sourced some gorgeous loungewear outfits that anyone can pull off. Keep scrolling to find out how to style loungewear for a chic look in the colder months.

Photo By @emilisindlev/Instagram

Sweatpants and leggings are the most comfortable pieces in our wardrobe. You can wear them around the house as well as outside. Choose leggings in different colors and designs for a modern look. Combine them with loose shirts and heels for a cozy yet exciting appearance.