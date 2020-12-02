How To Style Loungewear For A Chic Look

How To Style Loungewear For A Chic Look

The days are getting shorter and colder, so it’s perfectly natural to want to stay as cozy and comfy as possible. Since we still have to leave the house, fashionably styling our loungewear is a skill we could all use. To help you brush up your fashion senses, we sourced some gorgeous loungewear outfits that anyone can pull off. Keep scrolling to find out how to style loungewear for a chic look in the colder months. 

how to style loungewear for a chic look
Photo By @emilisindlev/Instagram

Sweatpants and leggings are the most comfortable pieces in our wardrobe. You can wear them around the house as well as outside. Choose leggings in different colors and designs for a modern look. Combine them with loose shirts and heels for a cozy yet exciting appearance.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.