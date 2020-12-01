street style Icons prefer oversized jeans and here’s why

For what seems like forever, skinny jeans have been the most frequently worn pieces of our wardrobe. Their variety of styles flatters women of all shapes and ages, so much that they could be considered timeless. But with the pandemic at hand, we are all searching for cozier ways to rock a denim look. Street style icons have found the perfect solution to this problem – straight-legged, flared, or any style of oversized jeans. Originally a 90s staple, the oversized jeans have bought back the comfort as well as the nostalgia of this decade. Take a look at our gallery for some gorgeous ideas on how to look chic in oversized jeans.

Photo By @elle_ferguson/Instagram

Impress everyone around you with this semi-casual look. Oversized jeans look ultra-stylish with heels and will give you an effortlessly charming appearance. Combine your denim jeans with pink pieces to add a romantic vibe to your look.