Party Makeup: Bird of Paradise Eye Makeup Tutorial

Drawing inspiration from nature can lead to smashing makeup looks that will hardly leave anyone indifferent. To this end, paradise is perhaps the best place to look to, since this is the most charming corner created by God for true admirers of heavenly beauty. Its ambrosial colors and exotic nature, such as peacocks can give birth to one-of-a-kind bold party makeup looks, ideal for a prom, special occasions and the magical holiday season. Today, we bring the stunning bird of paradise eye makeup tutorial for fans of color and style to look outstanding at the upcoming party. Follow the easy steps presented below and plunge into an idyllic reverie!

How to Create a Bird of Paradise Eye Makeup Look

For this charming party or prom makeup look, you’ll need the following products:

• Foundation

• a blush

• an eyebrow kit

• eye primer

• a white eyeshadow base

• a teal green, a purple, a burgundy, a brown, a shimmery red and a peach matte eyeshadow color

• black mascara

• a concealer

• a black eyeliner

• false eyelashes

• a baby pink lipstick

• makeup brushes

So let’s go on with our bird of paradise makeup tutorial! Follow the steps carefully for the perfect result!

Step 1: In fact, eye makeup doesn’t require too profound beauty knowledge, but only creativity and imagination. You just have to go crazy with colors and experiment, creating standout looks. However, when it comes to the face, here you’ll have to be more careful to establish the perfect base for a flawless result. For this, start your makeup on a clean face. Make sure to use a foundation and a foundation primer according to your skin type and tone. You may finish off your facial makeup with a loose powder for a matte effect. Afterwards contour your face with your favorite blush color, again applying it according to your face shape.

Step 2: To give the perfect shape to your eyebrows, contour them with a brow kit in a color close to the natural tone of your brows. We have used here an E.L.F. brow kit in shade dark.

Step 3: Apply the eyeshadow primer. We have applied an E.L.F. primer here. Afterwards, use the white base all over your lid (NYX jumbo-milk).



Step 4: Now, it’s time to play color! Apply the teal green eyeshadow on the outer corner of the eye, trying to create a wing shape. We have used the Orbit shade from the Sleek Ultra Mattes Dark Palette.

Step 5: Apply the purple eyeshadow close to the green one, blending them together. We have used Highness and Villan from the same palette.

Step 6: Now, apply the burgundy eyeshadow next to the purple one, again blending them together. We have used Marple from the same palette. Over the burgundy base, put a little shimmery red tone (Sleek Sunset Palette).

Step 7: Light up the inner corners of the eyes with a peachy shimmery tone (Sleek Sunset Palette). Finally, blend all the colors with a peach matte eyeshadow. We have used Flesh from the Sleek Ultra Mattes Dark Palette.

Step 8: Apply a highlight to the inner corners of the eyes and right under the eyebrow arch.



Step 9: With a white cream eyeshadow line the waterline of the eye, creating a wing.

Step 10: Emphasize your lower lash line with a dark brown eyeshadow and blend it well with a copper color. Add a little concealer under the eyes (NYX Full Coverage).

Step 11: For a dramatic effect, apply black eyeliner on the upper lash line. Then, emphasize your eyelashes with a few coats of black mascara and use false lashes, if you want.

Step 12: Finish off your fabulous makeup with a baby pink lipstick applied to your sexy pout.

Your bird of paradise eye makeup is ready to make jaws drop! Stick to these easy makeup tips and create the most divine eyes ever for the upcoming special occasion!

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com



