How To Style Flannel Shirts for a Chic Look

Somewhere between casual and chic, you’ll find a flannel shirt on the scale. It’s a must-have piece that you can style in many ways. The rich plaid patterns can transform your look instantly – from edgy and punk to super feminine, depending on how you decide to style it. One of the best things about flannel shirts is their versatility and go-with-everything status. If you want to learn how to style flannel shirts yourself, scroll down for some gorgeous ideas that will upgrade your winter look.

Photo By @candidlychan/Instagram

Enrich your faux leather miniskirt outfit with a plaid piece. You can tuck in a buttoned-up flannel shirt, or choose a short flannel jacket for a chic look. Add a pair of high boots and you’ve got a sexy outfit for any occasion.