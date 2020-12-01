How To Style Flannel Shirts for a Chic Look
Somewhere between casual and chic, you’ll find a flannel shirt on the scale. It’s a must-have piece that you can style in many ways. The rich plaid patterns can transform your look instantly – from edgy and punk to super feminine, depending on how you decide to style it. One of the best things about flannel shirts is their versatility and go-with-everything status. If you want to learn how to style flannel shirts yourself, scroll down for some gorgeous ideas that will upgrade your winter look.
Enrich your faux leather miniskirt outfit with a plaid piece. You can tuck in a buttoned-up flannel shirt, or choose a short flannel jacket for a chic look. Add a pair of high boots and you’ve got a sexy outfit for any occasion.
