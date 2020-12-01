How To Style Flannel Shirts for a Chic Look

How To Style Flannel Shirts

Somewhere between casual and chic, you’ll find a flannel shirt on the scale. It’s a must-have piece that you can style in many ways. The rich plaid patterns can transform your look instantly – from edgy and punk to super feminine, depending on how you decide to style it. One of the best things about flannel shirts is their versatility and go-with-everything status. If you want to learn how to style flannel shirts yourself, scroll down for some gorgeous ideas that will upgrade your winter look.

how to style flannel shirts
Photo By @candidlychan/Instagram

Enrich your faux leather miniskirt outfit with a plaid piece. You can tuck in a buttoned-up flannel shirt, or choose a short flannel jacket for a chic look. Add a pair of high boots and you’ve got a sexy outfit for any occasion.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.