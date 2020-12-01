Bras 101: How To Find The Right One For You

As a woman, a good bra is a real necessity; it helps to provide support for your breasts, improve your posture, reduce back pain, and boost your self-confidence. With the seemingly endless array of bras on the market, you might be having trouble finding the right one for you.

Not all bras are the same. When picking the perfect bra, you should be picking the one that fits you perfectly, so that you’ll be able to maximize its benefits for your body. There are a ton of ways to find the right bra size for you from knix. This will allow you to have a better-fitting bra, rather than just covering up with no beneficial support.

Read on below to find the right kind of bra for you:

Breast Type

Not every woman has the same breast type. As this varies, the bra type varies with it. You can’t pick a bra on aesthetic alone; it may be bad for your health. Listed below are the various breast types:

East-West

If your breasts are pointed away from the center of your chest, leaving some space there, chances are that this is your breast-type.

The best bra type that you could go for is a t-shirt bra. A t-shirt bra is designed to be seamless, so that it won’t show any lumps or bumps when you’re wearing a fitted t-shirt. It can also help provide shaping.

Bell of the Ball

This breast type is when your breasts are slightly thinner at the top and gently rounding at the bottom. A great bra type that you could benefit from is the full-coverage bra. It’s ideal for providing additional support, since most women who have this type of breast tend to be bustier.

Globe-Trotters

This type of breast is very round equally from top to bottom. You could wear any bra that you prefer, but the best type would be a thin and unlined style; this kind of bra offers the most basic coverage and doesn’t manipulate the shape of your breasts.

Petite

If you have a small cup size and your breasts are wider top-to-bottom than across, you could benefit from a plunge bra type. It helps to center and lift your breasts. You might consider purchasing a bra that has padding on the outer curve, if you desire a bra that pushes your bust into the center.

Asymmetrical

If your breasts aren’t the same size, you could benefit from a bra that has removable pads; this allows you to manipulate your breasts into a more symmetrical shape.

Types of Bra

When considering your breast type, you should also be aware of the different kinds of bra that will be helpful for you as you wear different kinds of outfits. Not all types of bra work well with what you’re wearing. Some bras are designed for a specific use and fitting. Listed below are the different kinds of bra that you should know about:

Push-Up Bra

If you have smaller breasts or your breasts are weighed down, you could benefit from using a push-up bra. As the name suggests, this type of bra helps to push up your breasts a little bit, allowing them to be closer together and giving you a more enhanced cleavage. They’re padded at the bottom part of the cup, with the use of either silicone gel or foam. This type of bra helps to enhance your curves, allowing you to feel more confident about your body.

Padded Bra

Removing the added foams underneath, the padded bra helps to prevent your nipples from showing through your fitted clothing, which you might find uncomfortable. This type of bra comes both wired and wire-free for comfort. While a wire-free bra sounds extremely comfortable, it may not provide enough support for your breast. If you’re on the bustier side, going for a wired bra is highly encouraged.

T-shirt Bra

If you’re tired of your bra cup showing through fitted shirts, a t-shirt bra would be very beneficial for you. They’re designed to be seamless, so that it doesn’t show the curves of the breast when you wear them. You also get the benefit of support, and positive shaping of your breasts.

Strapless Bra

If you’re wearing a tube top, or clothing that’s not supposed to show any bra straps, a strapless bra can be your best friend. You can wear the spaghetti tank tops that you like without having to worry about how your bra straps will blend. This allows you to wear the clothing that you like while still having the support that you need. Just make sure that they’re the perfect size so that you won’t have to worry about keeping your bra in place.

Sports Bra

When you’re working out or going for a run, you need the most support that you can get for your breasts. Sports bras are engineered to prevent any bounce, and hold your bust firmly as you take a run. There are different kinds of sports bras available for use, so it’s important to consider all your options before purchasing.

Stick-On Bra

If you’re wearing a backless top or dress, you could choose to wear a stick-on bra; this works by sticking a pad to your bust with its built-in adhesive feature. You can also buckle these together to give you the shape that you desire.

Conclusion

Picking the perfect type of bra for your breast type is not an easy task. While some designs look amazing, you still have to consider whether or not they’ll give you the support that you need. You should pick a bra that’s appropriate for your outfit for a better look.

You have to make sure that your bra supports your bust perfectly, so that you reap all the benefits. Along with this, you should be choosing the right bra size to give you proper support and shaping. You don’t want to choose a bra that’s too tight or too loose, as you’re not going to get any benefit from it. With the perfect fit, you’ll be able to have the support and shaping that you desire while reducing any future back pain.