5 Tips To Achieve Perfect Make-Up Results Every Time

Make-up is a form of expression and confidence. People love to put make-up before leaving the house because it gives them confidence. For so long, make-up has been a form of self-esteem booster and self-expression.

While make-up can give the beautiful results that you want, admit it or not, applying make-up can also be difficult because of its diverse factors, techniques, application, textures and finishes, colors and pigments, and tools to name a few. Not to mention that you also have to choose the right hairstyle and wardrobe that matches your makeup so you can complete a look.

Therefore, every make-up session is a unique learning experience, and it’s a step-by-step process of helping you know yourself better. If you’re a beginner, explore different beauty sites to equip you with knowledge to begin your journey.

To achieve the perfect make-up results every time without wasting time and products, consider following these five tips:

1. Skincare Is Your Most Important Make-Up Step

Perhaps the most difficult part of doing make-up is to achieve a flawless base with a smooth and less textured appearance that will last throughout the day. The simple answer to this is the right skincare routine for your skin type. Instead of focusing on correction, improving your complexion gives a better base clear of bumps, acne, blackheads, whiteheads, visible pores, and lines that make the base difficult in the first place.

Therefore, a skincare routine with the right hydrating, plumping, and moisturizing products is highly recommended before make-up application. You can skip using a primer and use a moisturizer instead. But if you want to proceed with a primer, ensure that the primer and foundation have the same base, whether oil-based or water-based, as they’ll only cancel each other out and become difficult to blend.

2. Find The Perfect Foundation Shade… Or Shades

Unmatched skin tone is the first thing that people will notice in your make-up. If you’re still starting with your make-up journey, finding the right shade for your skin is one of the basics. You want your make-up to look natural and the key to that is finding the right shade.

The right color and shade will not only matter according to your skin tone, but also your undertone, whether you’re warm-toned, cool-toned, or neutral. The search for the best foundation shade is a tedious process, but you can figure it out early on by exploring different foundation brands and shades. When shopping for a new foundation, swatch the product from your lower jawline down to your neck vertically to see which shade blends in seamlessly.

Since your skin isn’t comprised of just one color, you can also find a better match by mixing brands and shades together.

3. Determine Your Best Facial Features

Aside from your skin color, facial features are unique in every individual so there’s no one in the world who knows your face better than you.

When practicing your make-up application, identify the best features of your face and give more emphasis to them. Take make-up artist tutorials as a grain of salt and don’t try to copy them exactly because they might have a different face shape and facial features.

Furthermore, along with highlighting your best features, downplaying your worst features will create balance with your masterpiece. If you want to follow make-up video tutorials, try finding make-up artists and enthusiasts who have the same features as you and consider their techniques and advice.

4. Master The Art of Layering Products

While there are a lot of ways to play and experiment with your make-up, you should keep in mind that there’s a right way to layer your make-up products properly. In this way, their pigments and textures will not transfer, disappear, smudge, or overlap with one another throughout the entire day.

For instance, doing your make-up first before finalizing your base allows you to deal with the eye product fallout on the cheeks. The lip color always goes as the last step as choosing the right color helps in balancing the strength of your look.

Also, take a good look at the products that you’re using and your skin type. If you have dry skin, lean more on liquid products to avoid dry cracks. Oily skin will benefit more from powders that can reduce the shine on your face, and oil-free products that contain dimethicone that gives a mattifying effect on the skin.

5. Keep Your Make-Up Tools Regularly Clean

Last but not least is what most people often forget. Your make-up tools are as important as your products as they’re responsible for transferring the products appropriately and smoothly. Your tools accumulate dirt, oil, and product, and transferring them onto your skin causes clogged pores and irritation.

Thus, always keep your make-up sponges and brushes clean and dry for safety and better application. Dirty brushes make your application streaky and patchy, and might give off an inaccurate pigment.

Takeaways

While make-up is a fun activity that you can try anytime, you can give yourself more favor by knowing the right path of make-up application. Using these make-up tips, techniques, and advice, give yourself a beautiful makeover until you master make-up application on yourself, but don’t forget to take them off at night before sleeping!

