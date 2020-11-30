Braided hairstyles have been quite popular since ancient times, when women used to style braids to keep their hair under control. Nowadays braids are a huge trend, which seem to never go out of style. Moreover, a number of new braiding techniques have been developed allowing women to achieve creative and interesting hairstyles.

Besides being quite practical and versatile, braided hairstyles look utterly innocent, girlish, flirty and youthful, which are so easy to sport in no time, without requiring too profound hair styling skills and techniques. Among the most fascinating braid styles, the fishtail braid certainly stands out. This whimsical hairstyle looks so sophisticated and chic, capable of bringing fun and a little extra something to your casual or evening look.

Known also as the Herringbone or Fishbone braid, fishtail braids can be sported in a number of ways, loose or tight, in a chic updo or a cute braided tail. Moreover, the messier your fishtail braid is, the more gorgeous and lovely it will look. In order to get your favorite fishtail braid, follow these easy steps teaching how to style a fishtail braid in an instance.

Steps to Style a Fishtail Braid

• Since braided hairstyles require a little bit of hair length to be styled, you need to have medium or long hair to be able to create and emphasize the braids at their best. Start by carefully brushing your hair. Then divide your tresses into two equal sections, instead of three, which you would do for creating classical braids. Next, with your right hand take a thin stand of hair from the outside of the right section of your hair, cross it over itself and join to the left section. Repeat this action with the second side. Using your left hand take a thin strand from the outside of the left section, cross it over and join to the right section. Continue the process until you finish plaiting. At the end, secure your braid with an elastic band.

• You can also wear your fishtail braid in another way, following the style suggested by Orlando Pita for Doo-Ri. To get this look, first strengthen your hair and pleat one braid on one side of your head. You should braid down the side, pulling in pieces from the outside. To get a more relaxed, looser effect, push up on the braid before securing it with an elastic band. Go on pleating your braid until it’s long enough to reach the middle of the back of your head. Repeat the same action on the other side of the head. Next, join the two fishtail braids, tying them with a band of your hair color. Then carefully cut the elastic bands.

• Add a chic touch to your fishtail braid by taking out some romantic flyaways, after you have finished the pleating. You can wear your herringbone braid at the back or on one side, if you want to get a fresh and sexy look. Moreover, you can turn to some cute hair accessories, such as ribbons for a cute, bohemian feel.

As you see it’s not something impossible to style a fishtail braid yourself. Also take a look at the videos below, start practicing now and show off your “magic’ hair styling skills!

For those needing video instruction, the below video provides perfect guidace:

