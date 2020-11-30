Beginner’s Guide to Sustainable Fashion

Climate change is threatening to destroy a big part of our planet, and even though there are many exciting and promising solutions that can salvage the problem, it’s also important to do something on a personal level. After all, personal responsibility matters, and even though one person can’t do much to stop the adverse effects of environmental change, lowering consumption, and living a more minimalist and eco-oriented lifestyle is a wonderful place to start.

In the past few years, there’s been more talk about the benefits of sustainable fashion. As you may know, sustainable fashion doesn’t rely on cheap labor and plastic materials. So, if you want to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle, switching to a sustainable way of dressing is a step in the right direction. Therefore, here are some tips to help you get started.

1. Discover the beauty of thrift shopping

Thrift shopping is amazing, since it allows you to save money you’d otherwise foolishly spend, plus it gives you a chance to buy some unique and valuable clothes, which is the polar opposite of the fast fashion we see in the stores nowadays. However, if you’re a new thrift shopper, make sure to lower your expectations when entering the store, because finding something unexpectedly while browsing is the biggest joy of thrift shopping.

2. Buy from small or local brands

Even though global brands are everywhere, it doesn’t mean you should not pay attention to local brands in your area. Plus, if you buy from small brands and designers, you’re actually helping your local economy while giving someone an opportunity to make a name for themselves. Sure, sometimes such clothes might be pricier, but you can be peaceful knowing that nobody was harmed during the manufacturing process. Feel free to browse social media to find talented designers and brands in your area.

3. Be smart when vacationing

Going on a vacation is a perfect time to buy some new clothing pieces, including swimsuits. Besides, many people use their vacation as an endless shopping spree, instead of actually using that time to embrace their surroundings and learn something new. So, next time you go on a vacation, feel free to consider bringing sustainable swimwear as it’s definitely worth your money. This type of swimwear is made of quality materials, which means it’ll last you for many years to come.

4. Build your own capsule wardrobe

A capsule wardrobe doesn’t necessarily mean living a minimalist lifestyle. But, making it happen, you’ll be giving yourself a unique chance to build your own personal style that won’t rely on unnecessary consumption and spending. Besides, you’ll be able to practice your creativity, as you’ll practice mixing and matching the best clothes that you have in your closet.

5. Stay away from fast fashion

This is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s been well-known that fast fashion is quite harmful to the environment and all the living creatures, especially sea animals that live in the oceans. Of course, feel free to buy something once in a while, but if you want to live sustainably, then fast fashion brands and stores shouldn’t be your go-to places for shopping.

6. Learn about the brand before buying

Not all brands are made equal, and some do have unfavorable business practices. Therefore, it’s essential to learn as much as you can bout the brand before giving them your hard-earned money. This is especially important because some brands love to present themselves as eco-friendly, while in reality, that’s the farthest thing from the truth.

Conclusion

Switching to sustainable fashion doesn’t have to be difficult, but it does require a certain level of discipline and dedication. So, feel free to start slowly, while learning about this topic, and soon you’ll be proud of the new lifestyle that actually serves you and the environment alike.